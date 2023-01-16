Avatar: The Way of Water wins yet another weekend at the box office

HQ

It shouldn't really come as much of a surprise at this point but Avatar: The Way of Water has won another weekend at the box office. The movie, after a fairly steady week, has raked in tens of millions over the weekend and has significantly closed the gap to Spider-Man: No Way Home, so much so that James Cameron's movie is now breathing down the neck of the Marvel titan.

As it stands, according to Box Office Mojo, Avatar: The Way of Water has just surpassed the $1.9 billion mark and is now around $15 million behind Spidey's biggest outing, meaning we're likely a day or two from the sci-fi movie moving up to sixth on the all-time standings.

After Spider-Man, Avatar 2 will need to earn another $150 million to catch up with fifth and fourth on the all-time list (Avengers: Infinity Ward and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens), but at the rate it's going that does seem to be doable.