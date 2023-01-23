Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water smashes $2 billion at the box office

It's the sixth film ever to reach such an achievement.

We've been following the rising and constant success of Avatar: The Way of Water since its opening weekend at the box office, and despite it being well over a month since the film came out, we're still seeing some staggering figures.

The latest checkpoint for Avatar: The Way of Water is the $2 billion mark, which it reached yesterday. If things go well, too, the second Avatar movie should surpass Avengers: Infinity War today and become the 5th highest-grossing movie of all time.

It was claimed by James Cameron in the past that Avatar: The Way of Water would need around $2 billion to break even, so he's surely pleased by this news. It is the director's third film to pass $2 billion at the box office, but both the first Avatar and Titanic needed re-releases to accomplish the feat.

Even with over a decade away from Pandora, it seems people are still clamouring to return to the alien world. Stay tuned to see just how far Avatar: The Way of Water can climb up the top ten list of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

