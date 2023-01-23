Avatar: The Way of Water smashes $2 billion at the box office

HQ

We've been following the rising and constant success of Avatar: The Way of Water since its opening weekend at the box office, and despite it being well over a month since the film came out, we're still seeing some staggering figures.

The latest checkpoint for Avatar: The Way of Water is the $2 billion mark, which it reached yesterday. If things go well, too, the second Avatar movie should surpass Avengers: Infinity War today and become the 5th highest-grossing movie of all time.

It was claimed by James Cameron in the past that Avatar: The Way of Water would need around $2 billion to break even, so he's surely pleased by this news. It is the director's third film to pass $2 billion at the box office, but both the first Avatar and Titanic needed re-releases to accomplish the feat.

Even with over a decade away from Pandora, it seems people are still clamouring to return to the alien world. Stay tuned to see just how far Avatar: The Way of Water can climb up the top ten list of the highest-grossing movies of all time.