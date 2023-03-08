Avatar: The Way of Water set for digital release later this month

HQ

While most people have probably already had a chance to go and watch Avatar: The Way of Water in cinemas (we say this as the movie is now the third highest-grossing film of all-time), if you did miss out and have been waiting for an opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of your own home, that wait is almost over.

Disney and 20th Century Studios has announced that Avatar: The Way of Water will be getting its digital release on March 28, meaning you'll be able to add the film to your digital collection, and will also be able to watch "over three hours of never-before-seen extras".

Variety has since commented on this announcement and stated that the digital edition will be available in 4K UHD quality with Dolby Atmos audio, making it a great candidate to put your home cinema to the test.

As for when the film will be available to rent or when it will get its physical launch, no exact dates have been announced for either of these.