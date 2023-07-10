Avatar: The Way of Water said to have massive first week on streamers

HQ

It seems like fans of the Avatar universe have been just as keen to catch the latest instalment at home as they were to watch it in cinemas. As noted by Deadline, recent data from Nielsen (which tracks viewership in the US) shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has become a streaming titan on top of a box office behemoth.

The data reveals that following its arrival on Disney+ and Max in the US on June 7, The Way of Water managed to pull in 1.9 billion minutes viewed within its first week, which firmly plants the film as the biggest debut on streamers during that time period.

It should be said that The Way of Water wasn't leaps and bounds ahead of anything else, as the latest season of Netflix's Manifest managed to rake in 1.6 billion minutes viewed during the same time period.

As for how this data stacks up globally remains to be seen.