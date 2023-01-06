Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water Passes $1.5 Billion at the Box Office

Surpassing Top Gun: Maverick as the highest-grossing film of 2022.

HQ

Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed $1.5 billion at the international box office. It wasn't long ago that we reported that the second Avatar movie had reached $1 billion, so it might be the case that soon we'll yet again be discussing the film's box office success.

As Deadline reports, this pushes Avatar: The Way of Water to the top spot for highest-grossing film of 2022, beating out Top Gun: Maverick. Moreover, it is also the third film from James Cameron that has earned over $1.5 billion, making him the first director to have three films accomplish such a feat.

This puts Avatar: The Way of Water at the #10 spot for highest-grossing movie of all time, which is still impressive even if it hasn't managed to surpass the feats of its predecessor. With a third and fourth Avatar movie already planned, we might be seeing a blue dominance at the box office for years to come.

HQ

