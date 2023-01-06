Avatar: The Way of Water Passes $1.5 Billion at the Box Office

HQ

Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed $1.5 billion at the international box office. It wasn't long ago that we reported that the second Avatar movie had reached $1 billion, so it might be the case that soon we'll yet again be discussing the film's box office success.

As Deadline reports, this pushes Avatar: The Way of Water to the top spot for highest-grossing film of 2022, beating out Top Gun: Maverick. Moreover, it is also the third film from James Cameron that has earned over $1.5 billion, making him the first director to have three films accomplish such a feat.

This puts Avatar: The Way of Water at the #10 spot for highest-grossing movie of all time, which is still impressive even if it hasn't managed to surpass the feats of its predecessor. With a third and fourth Avatar movie already planned, we might be seeing a blue dominance at the box office for years to come.