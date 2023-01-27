Avatar: The Way of Water is now the fifth highest grossing film of all-time

HQ

We knew it would happen at some point, but Avatar: The Way of Water has now moved into fifth in the all-time highest grossing list for the box office, as the film has surpassed what Avengers: Infinity War managed to achieve a few years ago.

The movie has now managed to net $2,054,734,732 at the box office, which puts it around $15 million behind Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Essentially, don't be surprised to hear that James Cameron has three movies in the top four on Monday morning, as it's very likely that Avatar 2 knocks off Star Wars over the next few days.