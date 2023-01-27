Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water is now the fifth highest grossing film of all-time

It has taken down Avengers: Infinity War.

We knew it would happen at some point, but Avatar: The Way of Water has now moved into fifth in the all-time highest grossing list for the box office, as the film has surpassed what Avengers: Infinity War managed to achieve a few years ago.

The movie has now managed to net $2,054,734,732 at the box office, which puts it around $15 million behind Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Essentially, don't be surprised to hear that James Cameron has three movies in the top four on Monday morning, as it's very likely that Avatar 2 knocks off Star Wars over the next few days.

Avatar: The Way of Water

