Avatar: The Way of Water has overtaken Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office

HQ

We knew it was coming but now it's official, Avatar: The Way of Water has taken down Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office. The James Cameron directed movie has moved into sixth in the all-time standings, after moving up to $1,928,251,314 in total gross, putting it around $7 million ahead of the highest-grossing standalone Spidey flick.

This means that Avengers: Infinity War will be the next titan for Avatar 2 to crack, which will require a fair bit of effort, as the third Avengers film is currently over $100 million ahead in lifetime gross. However, as we've noted previously, should The Way of Water catch the Avengers film, it will likely also then be able to bring down Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, which sits only $20 million ahead of Avengers.

As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to show around the world, we'll continue to keep tabs on its lifetime grossing performance.