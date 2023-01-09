Avatar: The Way of Water has climbed to seventh on the all-time box office charts

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Avatar: The Way of Water is on its way to being the first $2 billion earner at the global box office since the pandemic, at least it is when you consider the revenue the movie continues to rake in day-after-day.

      Following cracking the all-time top ten list a few days ago, the movie has now climbed all the way to the seventh slot, knocking off The Lion King and Jurassic World, with a total earned gross of $1,708,089,379, as Box Office Mojo shows.

      Next on the list will be taking down Spider-Man: No Way Home, which currently holds fifth on the list with $1.96 billion gross. If it manages to reach that film during its theatrical run, it will even have a chance at taking down Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, two movies that aren't too far into the $2 billion margin.

      Where do you think, in the box office all-time standings, Avatar: The Way of Water will finish its theatrical run?

