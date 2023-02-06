Avatar: The Way of Water finally knocked off the top spot of US box office

HQ

Avatar: The Way of Water's 7-week reign of terror has finally come to an end, as Knock at the Cabin now sits at the top of the US box office.

M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie stars Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint in an apocalyptic story centred around one family who must sacrifice one of their own in order to stop the end of the world.

Current reviews for the film are somewhat mixed, with some calling it Shyamalan's best work in a while whereas others are stating that it is more of his usual overly complicated storytelling. However it is received, it certainly seems to be proving a hit among US audiences.

