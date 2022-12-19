Avatar: The Way of Water earns $435 million in opening week

HQ

After premiering last week in most territories including the US, Continental Europe and China, Avatar: The Way of Water has managed to earn just shy of half a billion dollars, as the North American box office debut resulted in a $134 million revenue, while overseas markets brought in $301 million.

The $435 million earned in its opening week makes Avatar: The Way of Water the third largest global release of the year, behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($442 million) and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($600 million).

Variety reports that while the numbers fall a little short of expectations, James Cameron's movies tend to build momentum over time, meaning this could still end up being the year's biggest release.

Whether the sequel will also surpass the original Avatar as the most grossing movie of all time remains to be seen, but so far many films releasing after the Covid-19 pandemic have struggled to reach their expected numbers in terms of both audiences and earnings.

James Cameron has previously said that Avatar: The Way of Water needs to pull in at least $2 billion to be profitable.