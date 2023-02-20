Avatar: The Way Of Water beats Titanic and is now the third highest-grossing movie ever

HQ

Three weeks ago, we learned that Avatar: The Way of Water had become the fourth highest grossing film ever by surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That meant it wasn't far behind James Cameron's own Titanic, so I was far from the only predicting we'd see a new movie on the podium very shortly. It's now official.

Disney has released a trailer and a press release confirming that Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $2.243 billion globally, which makes it the third highest-grossing movie of all time because Titanic had $2.242 billion the last time we got an update.

That last update part it pretty important, as Titanic got another re-release earlier this month, so I wouldn't be surprised if it actually takes the third place back. If it doesn't, Avatar: The Way of Water can at least try to set its sight on Avengers: Endgame's second place even if its sounds impossible to reach the Marvel movie's $2.799 billion at this point.