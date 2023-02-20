Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way Of Water beats Titanic and is now the third highest-grossing movie ever

But the unsinkable ship might still resurface.

Three weeks ago, we learned that Avatar: The Way of Water had become the fourth highest grossing film ever by surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That meant it wasn't far behind James Cameron's own Titanic, so I was far from the only predicting we'd see a new movie on the podium very shortly. It's now official.

Disney has released a trailer and a press release confirming that Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $2.243 billion globally, which makes it the third highest-grossing movie of all time because Titanic had $2.242 billion the last time we got an update.

That last update part it pretty important, as Titanic got another re-release earlier this month, so I wouldn't be surprised if it actually takes the third place back. If it doesn't, Avatar: The Way of Water can at least try to set its sight on Avengers: Endgame's second place even if its sounds impossible to reach the Marvel movie's $2.799 billion at this point.

Avatar: The Way of Water

