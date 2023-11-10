Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender start on Netflix in February

And the first trailer gives us hope it could be another One Piece.

A picture might say more than a thousand words, so I wasn't too disappointed when Netflix gave us our first look at Gordon Cormier's Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell's Katara, Ian Ousley's Sokka and Dallas Liu's Zuko from the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender back in June. Still, a trailer technically consist of several images per second, which is even better.

Netflix has finally released the first (non-logo) teaser trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it doesn't just give us a far better look at the beloved characters and some of the moments we'll experience. It also reveals that the show starts on Netflix the 22nd of February, 2024.

