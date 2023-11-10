Avatar: The Last Airbender start on Netflix in February

HQ

A picture might say more than a thousand words, so I wasn't too disappointed when Netflix gave us our first look at Gordon Cormier's Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell's Katara, Ian Ousley's Sokka and Dallas Liu's Zuko from the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender back in June. Still, a trailer technically consist of several images per second, which is even better.

Netflix has finally released the first (non-logo) teaser trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it doesn't just give us a far better look at the beloved characters and some of the moments we'll experience. It also reveals that the show starts on Netflix the 22nd of February, 2024.