Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender shows off some impressive bending in new trailer

Thank god we don't need six people to move a tiny rock anymore.

Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender has just released a new trailer, and it's a promising look at the upcoming show, complete with plenty of well-made costumes and impressive CGI bending.

It seems like the content we're covering from the original show is going to be different than that touched upon in the live-action movie as well. For fans of the animated series, it looks like we're getting episodes dedicated to the spirit world, Bumi, and Kyoshi Island, which will freshen things up at least.

The jury's still out on whether Netflix can break the live-action Avatar curse, but we're remaining hopeful for now. Check out the trailer and let us know what you think below:

