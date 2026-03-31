Avatar: The Last Airbender returns to Netflix for its second season in June

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The first season of the live-action series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender arrived on Netflix and proved to be such a big hit that the streamer quickly greenlit a further two seasons, which will be enough episodes to fully adapt the story. However, as this renewal came after the first season aired, we have had to wait quite a long while for the second round of episodes, with over two years between these two seasons already.

We have known for some time that Season 2 would air in 2026 and now Netflix is ready to tell us exactly when the upcoming batch of episodes will debut on the streaming platform. It's relatively soon, as the premiere date for Avatar: The Last Airbender's second season is planned for June.

The exact date is June 25, with this being when Aang and the gang will return and continue their effort in fighting back against the Fire Nation and uniting the other nations in their fight to reclaim and protect the land. As for what this next season will unpack, the synopsis explains the following.

"After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim).

"Their journey to the impenetrable city of Ba Sing Se, home of the Earth King, is treacherous but also fruitful - Aang discovers Toph (Miyako), an audacious young master of earthbending, and convinces her to help him add earthbending to his powers of airbending and waterbending."

A new trailer has arrived for Season 2, which you can see below. As for when Season 3 will debut, Netflix has not yet touched on this topic, but Season 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back, with production on the final season already concluded.

Are you looking forward to the return of Avatar: The Last Airbender?