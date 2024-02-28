Avatar: The Last Airbender opens to over 20 million views on Netflix

HQ

Whatever you think of the live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, it's clear that it is doing quite well when it comes to viewership. Netflix recently released the viewing statistics for the week beginning on the 19th of February, and it has shown that Avatar: The Last Airbender pulled in 21.2 million viewers.

The last new Netflix show to do nearly as well was the live-action debut of One Piece, which raked in an impressive 18.5 million viewers. Avatar has seemingly blown that out of the water with a 15% increase.

We've not heard anything about a Season 2 yet, but can't imagine that Netflix would abandon this show when it has done so well. It might not be as good as the original, but it has been exposed to a wider audience due to Netflix and this series being live-action. Check out our thoughts here.

Also, from the stats, we can see that the most popular non-English TV show was House of Ninjas, scoring 4.5 million views. The most-viewed movies were Mea Culpa in the English category, and The Abyss in non-English.