English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender movie gets new name, Dave Bautista joins cast

The animated film will premiere next October.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While we've seen both the lives of Korra and Aang as young Avatars in Nickelodeon's series, apart from the odd comic book most fans aren't aware of what happened when our bald, tattooed Avatar grew up.

Over 20 years since Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered, we're getting a new film about exactly that. Aang: The Last Airbender is the name of Paramount's upcoming movie, and it will follow an older Team Avatar as they tackle new foes and look to restore balance to the world following the events of the original series.

Most of the original cast will not be reprising their roles, but Dante Basco who voiced Zuko will be back. Dave Bautista is joining the franchise as a villain, too, according to Variety. The film - which is set to be the first of three standalone Avatar movies - will release on the 25th of October 2025.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Related texts

0
Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender
SERIES. Written by Alex Hopley

Netflix delivers arguably its best live-action adaptation yet, but it still can't hold a candle to the original.



Loading next content