Avatar: The Last Airbender movie gets new name, Dave Bautista joins cast

While we've seen both the lives of Korra and Aang as young Avatars in Nickelodeon's series, apart from the odd comic book most fans aren't aware of what happened when our bald, tattooed Avatar grew up.

Over 20 years since Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered, we're getting a new film about exactly that. Aang: The Last Airbender is the name of Paramount's upcoming movie, and it will follow an older Team Avatar as they tackle new foes and look to restore balance to the world following the events of the original series.

Most of the original cast will not be reprising their roles, but Dante Basco who voiced Zuko will be back. Dave Bautista is joining the franchise as a villain, too, according to Variety. The film - which is set to be the first of three standalone Avatar movies - will release on the 25th of October 2025.