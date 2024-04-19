Avatar: The Last Airbender movie delayed to 2026

HQ

Paramount and Nickelodeon are teaming up to give us a trio of Avatar animated movies, but it seems that scheduling the first one's release has already proven to be quite the task. Initially Aang: The Last Airbender has seen a release date delay.

As per Variety, the film has been pushed back from the 25th of October, 2025 to the 20th of January, 2026. This isn't a massive delay in the grand scheme of things, a few months really, but right now it makes the movie feel even more like a distant dream.

Aang: The Last Airbender will give us our first look at an adult Aang, as he tries to hone the peace in the world he brought about by the end of the animated series. It'll feature an entirely new cast, by the looks of things, besides Dante Basco who will return as Prince Zuko.