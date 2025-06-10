Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert is coming to a city near you

HQ

It has been 20 years since Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted and blew so many away. While the future will hold a second season of the Netflix live-action version, another batch of animation, and a handful of other projects too, those searching for a bit of nostalgia can soon head to a local concert hall to catch an in-person show dedicated to the series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert is a global event that is described as a "stunning live orchestral performance of the series' beloved soundtrack, now elevated with a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience." It's a two-hour event that will go through all three seasons of the animated show, offering "new surprises, extended pieces, and creative touches added just for this milestone tour, offering fans a fresh way to experience the story they love."

The concert will see the legendary score and soundtrack being performed, all utilising "taiko drums and erhu to soaring strings and delicate woodwinds," and if that sounds exciting, you may be interested to hear that the concert is coming to lots of venues around Europe and the wider world from this autumn.

For the folk in Europe, there will be one tour date in 2025, with this being at London's Coliseum on September 13. It will then return to the continent after a massive U.S. tour in March, where we can expect shows in Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, and then several venues up and down the UK again too. For the various dates and locations, and even the option to snag a ticket, head over here.

This is an ad: