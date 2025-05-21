Avatar: The Last Airbender expands its cast with Severance star and more

HQ

Netflix has announced that it is expanding the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the live-action version of the beloved anime series. Following a popular, if somewhat middlingly-received first batch of episodes, the second and the third season are in production and in the spirit of this the streamer has presented a handful of new faces we should expect to see popping up.

We're told by Netflix that Season 2 for starters will introduce Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ursa, Madison Hu as Fei, and Severance star Dichen Lachman as Yangchen.

To build on these new additions who will also appear in Season 3 too, we can expect Jon Jon Briones to star as Piandao and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama in the third batch of episodes.

As of the moment, we're still waiting to hear when Avatar: The Last Airbender will return for its second season, but we do know that production on this follow-up round of episodes has concluded and that work on the third batch is underway right now.