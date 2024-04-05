Avatar: The Last Airbender ditches showrunner

HQ

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender might not be able to hold a candle to the original series, but it still managed to attract millions of viewers with ease when it premiered in February. Netflix has already confirmed we're getting a second and third season, but there's already one major change from Season 1.

Albert Kim, the showrunner who replaced the original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko is now leaving the show. In his place, co-executive producer and executive producer Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani will take hold of Seasons 2 and 3.

Kim hired both of the new showrunners, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it appears that this was the plan for him for quite some time. Kim reportedly only wanted to lay the foundation with Season 1, and after working on the project for years, was ready to move on.

