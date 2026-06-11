Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creator confirms that big AAA game isn't cancelled

Following rumours that a big Avatar: The Last Airbender AAA project had been cancelled, co-creator of the franchise Bryan Konietzko revealed that the project hasn't yet been canned, but has hit a pretty big bump in the road. Still, work is ongoing, and Avatar fans shouldn't get all down in the dumps about it just yet.

"Despite what anyone without actual knowledge may be chirping about, that big video game—the premise of which I came up with—wasn't 'cancelled,'" Konietzko wrote on Instagram. "Did it experience a big setback? Yep. These things are not easy (none of this is). Will it ever happen? Hopefully. Will it be better because of the reset? If I have anything to do with it, most definitely. Is that all frustrating for you and me? Yep."

If we can "hang in a bit longer," Konietzko says there's lots of official news coming soon. He also makes reference to San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from the 23rd to 26th of July this year, so we imagine that is when the news is going to be coming our way.

2026 has been a bit of a rough year for Avatar: The Last Airbender. The new movie was leaked in full months before its initial release on Paramount+. There's rumour of the biggest game in the setting being cancelled, and the lukewarm Netflix series isn't likely to make things much better. Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is on the way next month, but it's not really fair to rest making the year better for Avatar fans on its shoulders.