Avatar: The Last Airbender actor has watched the original show 26 times

The actor who plays Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix has revealed he's seen the show 26 times. In 14 years, that's a lot of times to watch the show, and more than most super fans, even.

In an interview with GamesRadar, the cast spoke about their own experiences with the original show. Ian Ousley, who plays Sokka, first claimed that Kiawentiio, who plays Katara, had the most knowledge, but then Zuko actor Dallas Liu said "I think the 26 times watching Avatar gives it to Gordon."

Lizzy Yu, who plays Azula, also has a strong connection to the original show. "I was a little bit on the younger side when it was coming out on Nickelodeon, but I definitely watched a lot of reruns and saw this new art style that I'd never seen before growing up, and felt very connected to it."

Whatever your thoughts on the new live-action Avatar, it seems that the cast and crew paid much better attention to the original than M. Night Shyamalan did.