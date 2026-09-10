Avatar: Seven Havens takes place more than 200 years after The Legend of Korra

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As Avatar: Seven Havens shows an earthbending Avatar, and the successor to the mantle from Korra, fans imagined the series likely took place around sixty to a hundred years after the events of The Legend of Korra. However, Avatar's co-creators have revealed that there's a much bigger time jump than that, one that leaves the world in an entirely different spot than before.

"Avatar: Seven Havens takes place about 225 years after Legend of Korra ends. While the world is very fantastical, it is still greatly influenced by AAPI and Indigenous cultures and histories," said executive producer Sehaj Sethi in an interview with Polygon. Fellow exec producer Ethan Spaulding added that we'd see a more fantasy look to the series, as the world has changed a lot since Korra's time.

According to co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino, the idea around Seven Havens was to create a series of mysteries which the viewer would see solved throughout the course of the show. "This idea started with the setting and the desire to drop the viewer into a world that had experienced a cataclysmic event. Then we threw around ideas for what kind of Avatar would make the most sense in this world. We settled on Pavi, a girl who lives in hiding and who is younger than both Aang and Korra. We thought it would be interesting to place this kind-hearted character into a world that was not only on the brink of collapse, but whose citizens reviled the Avatar," DiMartino explained.

"The choice to make her such an underdog gave us a lot of potential drama that could sustain a series. Early on, we also decided we wanted this to be more of a mystery show than the last two series, so that a viewer would enter the story with a lot of questions: How did the world get so bad? Why does everyone hate the Avatar? How did Pavi lose her leg? We want the audience to always hunger to know more."

So, if you thought Korra had somehow ruined the world in a short amount of time, it turns out there looks to have been a major gap between Avatars. A perfect amount of time for people to spread hate around the master of the four elements.