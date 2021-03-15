Avatar reclaims its throne at the top of the box office

You're watching Advertisements

Following a re-release in China, James Cameron's action epic Avatar has reclaimed the number one spot as the largest grossing film of all time, beating out Avengers: Endgame. The movie that now sits at over $2.8 billion is just ahead of Marvel's massive culminating flick, despite being released in 2009 originally.

In a gentlemanly fashion, Marvel has congratulated Avatar on its success on Twitter, saying, "Congratulations to @JimCameron ,@JonLandau , and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000. @OfficialAvatar."

Avatar 2 has been in production for quite a while now, and while it was originally expected to release later this year, the movie has since been delayed to 2022. The franchise that has become the titan of the box office is also expected to be rallying off several other instalments in the series soon after Avatar 2 has been released. We should, however, assume that the release windows attached to the Avatar movies are not solid, as is the case with a lot of films these days. In terms of videogames, Ubisoft Massive is developing an Avatar game, called The Avatar Project.