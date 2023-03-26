Avatar producer reveals why the opening act of Avatar 4 has already been filmed

HQ

We've known for a while that James Cameron and the Avatar cast and crew have started working on the future films, and this includes filming for not just Avatar 3, but also Avatar 4, which we're not expecting before 2026. But why are they getting such a big jump on things? Producer Jon Landau has now provided that reasoning.

Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant about why Avatar 3 has been filmed as well as the first act of Avatar 4 during the production process of Avatar: The Way of Water, Landau stated:

"We were not just filming Avatar 2, we were actually filming and capturing for 2, 3 and the first act of movie 4. Truth be told, there's a time cut after the end of the first act [of Avatar 4], and we needed to get all the kids before they got older."

So there we have a handy little snippet into what we can expect in the future film. What do you hope to see in Avatar 3 and Avatar 4?