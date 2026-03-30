Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game pre-orders are available now, launches on the 2nd of July

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Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has its release date. It does seem like 2026 could be a big year for fighters that aren't from any of the major franchises dominating the genre. Invincible VS launches next month, 2XKO kicked off the year strongly, even if its player count wasn't to Riot's liking, and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls looks set to give us 4v4 action like we've never seen it before this August. Keeping up with the summer brawling theme is Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, which releases on the 2nd of July.

This was confirmed in a new pre-order trailer, which showed many of our favourites from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra duking it out in some iconic locations from the series' past. With 12 playable characters at launch, as well as never-before-seen art, 900+ hand-drawn frames for each character, online lobbies, an arcade and story mode, and more, it seems like quite a well fleshed-out fighter. Especially when the standard edition comes in at just $30.

If you bump up the cost to $50, you get a digital art book, the 5 characters coming in the Year 1 pass, a music soundtrack and unique HUDs. Pre-ordering grants you the Samurai Appa skin, unique character colours, and the ability to vote for characters coming in the Year 1 pass.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 when it launches on the 2nd of July.