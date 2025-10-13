Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game officially unveiled

If I had a dollar for every recent new fighting game based on a big franchise, I'd have three dollars. It's not a lot, but it shows that a lot of new fighters are stepping into the market. 2XKO, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, and now Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game.

Unlike 2XKO and Marvel Tokon, Avatar Legends seems to be more of a traditional, 1v1 fighter with fan-favourite characters being pitted against one another. Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is currently a working title, so expect a lot to change before its release. We're not fully certain on mechanics, characters, features and more, too.

We can definitely expect big names from the Avatar universe, though, such as Aang, Zuko, Korra, and more. It'll be interesting to see if the roster just consists of the characters featured most heavily in the shows, or whether we'll see some lesser-known benders enter the mix. We'll likely have some non-benders in the mix, too, as it would be weird if Sokka wasn't there or Asami.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game looks like a fast-paced treat to the eye, and you can get a glimpse at early gameplay below: