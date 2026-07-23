Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game delays Xbox version hours from launch

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Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game releases today. Well, at least for PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch players it launches on the 23rd of July. Just hours before we ticked over into the release day, the developers revealed that the Xbox version of the game would not be meeting the planned date. Instead, it has been pushed back.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances on a backend feature, we will now launch by September 3," reads a post on X/Twitter. Gameplay Group says that pre-orders will remain active, and not be cancelled at this stage.

As for Nintendo players, they'll be able to buy and play Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game from today, but they won't have access to the Deluxe Edition, which comes with 5 additional characters as part of the Year 1 Pass, the game's soundtrack, and artbook. What's more, the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 version will only be available in English language localisation, and there won't be any crossplay. All of these features are being added as soon as possible by the team, but you may want to hold fire if you were after that Deluxe Edition.