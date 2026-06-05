Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game delayed to let developers "cook up an exceptional Avatar adventure"

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Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has been delayed. The fighter featuring our favourite characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra has changed its release date from the 2nd to the 23rd of July.

That's not the biggest delay we've seen, pushing the launch of the game back by three weeks. However, those weeks will be vital for the team working on the game, who say they need "a little extra time to cook up an exceptional Avatar adventure, including brand new content previously unplanned!"

The original release date of the 2nd of July is still going to offer something for players, as cross-play beta access will be made available to those who pre-ordered the game on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. It's worth noting pre-orders for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are not available yet, but will open soon.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game also launches on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, but beta access will not be given to those consoles.