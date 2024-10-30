Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's second expansion will launch in November

HQ

We now know when we'll be returning to Pandora to experience the second expansion for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Regarded as Secrets of the Spires, this next batch of post-launch content will take us into the Clouded Forest to explore the stunning mountainous region of the alien moon to experience tons of action-packed aerial battles.

As per when you can dive into this next expansion, Ubisoft has affirmed that Secrets of the Spires will be debuting in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on November 26, meaning we're less than a month away from its arrival.

With Secrets of the Spires almost here, will you be checking it out next month?