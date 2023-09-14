Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora shows off more gameplay in State of Play trailer

The countdown to our next adventure on Pandora has begun.

HQ

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has just got a new showing at PlayStation State of Play. We got to see more of a story of our unique character, who began life being trained up as a soldier for humans.

Of course, we're not going to be betraying our blue buddies for long, and we'll be taking the fight to humanity. As well as another taste of the story, we also got a look at some of the world and the vibrant visuals within.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is packed full of action, both in first-person and third-person when we're on mounts. We're getting our hands on it on the 7th of December.

HQ

