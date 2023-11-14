Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora reveals story expansions in season pass

HQ

Yesterday, Massive Entertainment told us Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora had gone gold and with that was ready to launch on the 7th of December. Most developers and publishers would therefore put all their focus on that, but Ubisoft follows its usual path by revealing what's coming after launch.

Tonight's trailer shows off what we're getting by buying Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's season pass. This includes an additional quest on launch day, a story expansion called The Sky Breaker when summer arrives next year and another story expansion titled Secrets of the Spires next fall. Both expansion will take us to new areas to fight the RDA and even meet what sounds like characters from the movies.

We'll also get the usual special gear set and special cosmetics for our Banshee