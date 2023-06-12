Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases on the 7th of December

HQ

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has kicked off Ubisoft Forward 2023, and with it comes the major announcement we'll see the game on the 7th of December.

As well as the release date, we got a new trailer for the game, giving us an insight into the story. We'll play as a Na'Vi, but one who was taken from her clan early in her life and raised to be a soldier by humans. 15 years later, she returns to her old life and her people.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora co-exists alongside James Cameron's movies, but that doesn't mean we'll be tied down by the events of the films. Rather, it seems that we're moving to previously unknown parts of Pandora with new fauna, flora, and characters to meet.

We'll also be able to explore Pandora with a friend, as confirmed in a deep dive video given by the game's director. 2 player co-op will be available in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.