Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order campaign image leaked

HQ

Ubisoft has not yet confirmed a release date for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, although we do know that it could be scheduled for release before April 2024. This may change, as the title has suffered a leak of the pre-order campaign, as well as some extras that will be included when pre-ordered. This could mean confirmation of a release date and why not a trailer with footage of the game, which is likely to be unveiled in June at E3 2023.

The highly anticipated open-world title based on James Cameron's films has expectations running high, knowing that Ubisoft Massive (The Division) is behind its development, as well as the first glimpse we had of the title thanks to the release of a short trailer a year ago.

HQ

Insider Script, a user who has previously leaked other information on Ubisoft titles such as the artwork for Assassin's Creed: Mirage, has shared the official pre-order campaign image for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on the social networking site Twitter. The image reports that by pre-ordering the game, players will be able to get "The Child of Two Worlds" pack, which includes a character and a weapon skin. This could imply confirmation of a possible release date soon, although a delay until the first quarter of next year is not ruled out.

We know that the title has been in production for around five years and that this adventure will take us to Pandora with a new story outside of James Cameron's productions. Although we will clearly find connections to Avatar and Avatar: The Sense of Water and even the sequels planned over the next few years. We hope to update on the game very soon with more news, or even a release window.