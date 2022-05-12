Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids 2 and Skull & Bones are coming out this year

HQ

Ubisoft has some great releases up his sleeve. Last year, the French company announced and showed the magnificent Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a game that somehow lines up with Avatar 2: The Way of Water. Likewise, they also confirmed the release of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Now the company has set both release windows, along with the missing pirate game Skull & Bones.

In their last fiscal report, Ubisoft assured that these three games are in the current fiscal year release list. The three of them will reach the stores before March 31st 2023 and, according to Frederick Duguet, Ubisoft Chief Financial Officer, they will be released after October 1st 2022.

Given the information we have collected till now, we can expect Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to come along with the new James Cameron's film and appear in December. Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft CEO, makes it clear (via VGC):

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming on [the back of] the movie that we expect will be one of the biggest movies of the year, probably of the next few years, so we are confident that it's going to be a big title."

On the other hand, the new Mario + Rabbids game is on the Nintendo's 2022 line-up, so it could be released in October, as Switch tends to leave November for Pokémon, and this year comes strong with Scarlet and Violet. Regarding Skull & Bones, it could be a candidate for the first natural quarter of 2023, as Ubisoft wants to take its time to make it "something fresh".