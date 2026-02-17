Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and more heading to Game Pass

HQ

We are more than halfway through February, and as always, Microsoft is now ready to reveal what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to in the second half of the month. It's a nice approach, and we strongly doubt that anyone will be disappointed with what is now on offer, as it is a substantial load of quality titles. Here's what you'll get (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Premium at launch, games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be available on Game Pass Premium):

Coming to Game Pass



Aerial_Knight's DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - Today*



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - Today*



Avowed (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - Today**



Death Howl (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - February 19



EA Sports College Football 26 (Cloud and Xbox Series S/X) - February 19*



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (Cloud and Xbox) - February 19



TCG Card Shop Simulator (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - February 24



Dice A Million (PC) - February 25*



Towerborne (Full Game Release) (Xbox, Handheld, and PC) - February 26



Final Fantasy III (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - March 3



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - March 3



Unfortunately, there are also some titles that are on their way out. These will be removed on February 28, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep something:

Leaving February 28