Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is getting DLC based on the upcoming movie

Despite being a very good and stylish game based on a popular license, Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft's title Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora didn't quite make it commercially.

Fortunately, that doesn't mean the game has been forgotten, and now it's been announced that some really interesting DLC is on the way in the form of the expansion From the Ashes - which, of course, draws inspiration from the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash. The expansion will premiere at the same time as the film (December 19) and its official synopsis reads:

"From the Ashes takes place shortly after the events of the main game and takes you on the journey of So'lek, a battle-hardened Na'vi warrior from the Trr'ong clan. Ambushed and left for dead by the RDA and their new allies, the ruthless Ash clan, So'lek awakens to a world in flames and his Sarentu family scattered. Driven by grief and vengeance, he sets out to reunite with and protect his loved ones."

This is the third expansion for the game - after The Sky Breaker and Secrets of The Spires - and will cost money. No price tag has been announced yet, but it will be sold both separately (for anyone who already has Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora) and as a bundle together with the base game.