Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora hit by massive delay

One of the hottest games of 2022 was undoubtedly Massive Entertainment's upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. We're writing "was" for a reason, as Ubisoft has now confirmed that the game has been hit by a massive delay and will miss the launch window of the movie Avatar: The Way of Water, which premieres in December.

Although it never had a firm release date, Ubisoft had previously said that the game was supposed to launch before April 2023, and most analysts and insiders speculated that it would happen later this year for synergy effect with the new movie. But during tonight's quarterly fiscal report, Ubisoft confirmed that the game has been moved to next fiscal year (from April 1 2023 to March 31 2024). Ubisoft explains:

"While this additional development time is a reflection of the current ongoing constraints on productions across the industry, we are hard at work to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure both flexibility for our teams as well as strong productivity while delivering the best experiences to players."

As many of you surely have noticed, there has barely been any screenshots, trailers and information released from the game during the last couple of months, something that normally is an indication of something being wrong. Exactly what the issues are is currently unknown, but as disappointing as this is - we absolutely prefer a great game tomorrow instead of a decent one today.