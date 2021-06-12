Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been announced

It's coming to new-gen consoles, as well as PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

If you've missed James Cameron's fairy-tale paradise planet, but felt that the old licensed Avatar: The Game didn't quite live up to the potential of the science fiction world, you can now officially look forward to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This is an upcoming and action-packed space adventure that ended Ubisoft's E3 event and can be played on the dragon's back or in a knife-wielding mech (hopefully).

Given that Avatar 2 is waiting around the corner, it's probably reasonable to revive the franchise even in video game form and here you can cuddle up a little to Pandora's tentacle-filled wildlife and get caught up in the Na'vi people's fight against the despicable humanity. The slender Smurfs will return in 2022, but we'll have to wait for a specific date.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

