Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a photo mode

After some delays, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora finally arrives as one of the last major releases of 2023 on the 7th of December. We have a new preview for you to check out to find out more about it, and now game director Ditte Deenfeldt and associate game director Drew Rechner has shared additional information in a Game Informer interview, where they reveal that the game has a photo mode.

Considering that outright epic environments is a staple of the Avatar franchise and Massive Entertainment are very talented in the graphics department, we would say this is very good news and we look forward to see what the gaming community will deliver. The duo also says we shouldn't expect a New Game Plus, but we assume gamers will still keep their fingers crossed it will arrive at a later point.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.