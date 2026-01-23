Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gets a free weekend

HQ

It took a couple of years, but it seems Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has finally found its player base. Following the release of Avatar: Fire & Ash, a lot of players returned to the game to play within Pandora in Massive Entertainment's faithful open world. If you didn't buy the game at launch or haven't copped since, now's your time to check it out.

From today, you can try out Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora via Ubisoft's site for a free weekend, running until the 26th of January. The trial will only let you play five hours, so if you were planning to rush the main story over a weekend, you're out of luck. Still, you can experience the game with its new third-person mode, and see just what people have been hyping up since Big Jim's latest blockbuster.

Avatar: Fire & Ash has been a great boon to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as the third film simply made people want more Avatar. Over at SteamDB, we can see that the game actually hit an all-time player count peak just a couple of weeks ago. We can imagine the story is quite the same on other platforms, too.