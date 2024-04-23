Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gets a 40 FPS mode for consoles

HQ

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was a serious candidate to be called the most beautiful game of 2023, but despite all the graphical wizardry, Massive Entertainment had exemplarily added the choice of playing at 30 or 60 frames per second. However, the difference between the two is quite large and those who want better flow must therefore be prepared to make sacrifices in terms of visuals.

But now comes an alternative somewhere in between with less compromise. With the patch 3.2 (released today), we have gotten support for 40 frames per second, which gives a noticeably better flow than 30, but at the same time with clearly better graphics than 60 frames per second. There are also several other fixes and additions, which you can read more about at this link or below:

NOTABLE IMPROVEMENTS:



[Xbox Series X/S, PS5] Added a 40 FPS mode.



[PC] Enabled Intel XeSS Super Sampling.



GLOBAL:





Added Fast Travel option to Research Station Alpha.



Controller re-mapping no longer resets on game restart.



Fixed various crashes.



Fixed a few misspellings.



Fixed some voice lines overlapping during dialogue.



TECHNICAL:





[PC] AMD FSR3 has been temporarily rolled back.



Dev Note: To prevent visual artifacts impacting the interpolation output of FSR3 Frame Generation we've decided to roll back to the previously used version of FSR3. Despite this rollback, we've decided to keep certain improvements that we introduced with the upgraded version, such as improvements to UI composition when using Frame Generation.



MAIN QUESTS & SIDE-QUESTS:





[Main Quest - Shadows of the Past] Fixed an issue that would prevent the quest from updating when done in co-op.



ADDITIONAL BUG FIXES:





[All Platforms] Rescued Resistance human characters no longer appear back in the Resistance HQ with a mask on.



[All Platforms] Some NPCs no longer become invisible when at the edge of the Player's vision.



Would you use an intermediate mode like 40 frames per second, or is it all-in on graphics and 30 frames per second, or maximum fluidity and 60 frames per second for you?