Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gets a 40 FPS mode for consoles

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was a serious candidate to be called the most beautiful game of 2023, but despite all the graphical wizardry, Massive Entertainment had exemplarily added the choice of playing at 30 or 60 frames per second. However, the difference between the two is quite large and those who want better flow must therefore be prepared to make sacrifices in terms of visuals.
But now comes an alternative somewhere in between with less compromise. With the patch 3.2 (released today), we have gotten support for 40 frames per second, which gives a noticeably better flow than 30, but at the same time with clearly better graphics than 60 frames per second. There are also several other fixes and additions, which you can read more about at this link or below:
Would you use an intermediate mode like 40 frames per second, or is it all-in on graphics and 30 frames per second, or maximum fluidity and 60 frames per second for you?