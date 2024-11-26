Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora DLC hit with last-minute delay

HQ

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandor's Secrets of the Spires DLC has been delayed. It's not a massive delay, and will only push the release of the expansion back by a couple of days, but Ubisoft caught a critical issue just before the DLC was meant to release.

In a post on the game's social media, it is explained that a "critical last-minute issue" was found. We're not sure what this issue is, but it's likely something that would have irritated a lot of players had it not been discovered beforehand.

The new release date for the DLC is the 28th of November at 9AM CET/8AM GMT. It'll feature a new story campaign set in the Spires of the Clouded Forest, a breath-taking sight in the Avatar world. If you want to find out how these settings are made, and how they differ from the movies, check out our Avatar interview below: