Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Developer Hiring Monetization Specialists

HQ

We haven't seen much of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora yet, but as James Cameron's world of Pandora is being brought back to life on movie screens, a lot of people are getting hyped for Ubisoft's video game adaptation.

However, that hype train might be about to be a tad derailed as it appears the developer of the game, Ubisoft Massive, are hiring for Monetization Specialists, which would focus on contributing to the "financial success" of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This doesn't necessarily mean that the game will be littered with microtransactions, but it does heavily imply paid content is on the way.

Also, as reported on by Wccftech, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora might be changing the heavily criticised approach Ubisoft takes with its open-world titles. Instead of the question mark mania that a lot of Ubisoft games are known for, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could instead take the approach of giving players directions to an open area, having them figure out what to do.

While this sounds promising, we won't know about how the game will change up the formula or what monetization it will include until Ubisoft releases more info about it.