Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora dates its third-person mode and New Game+, just before the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash

When Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was released in December 2023, there was a general consensus that, while visually stunning, not being able to see your Na'vi character as you traversed the different environments and biomes of Pandora made it feel more like an alien filter for a Far Cry skeleton.

The community around the game (which incidentally has already released two content expansions on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series) had been asking for a third-person play option to be enabled. And Ubisoft was listening.

Listening and working, for according to the game's creative director, Omar Bouali, introducing the third-person perspective has required rebuilding perspective, controls, and the camera system. In addition, you can switch from first-person to third-person and vice versa at the touch of a button.

In addition to this new mode, New Game+ will be added, in which we can start our game over again but with all the inventory previously obtained. However, the challenge and enemies will be bigger and stronger. There will also be a new skill tree for those looking for this test of strength.

This free update with NewGame+ and Third Person Mode will arrive in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on 5 December 2025, just a few days before the theatrical release of Avatar: Fire and Ash on 19 December. What better way to relaunch a game than with a strong theatrical release?

Check out the trailer below.