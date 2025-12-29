Avatar franchise crosses $6 billion mark as Marty Supreme wins A24 its biggest opening weekend yet
People still flocked to the movies over Christmas, it seemed.
Big Jim's latest trip to Pandora might not have earned $1 billion at the global box office yet, but the third Avatar film has made movie history already, as it has helped the trilogy become the first to earn $6 billion total in theatres.
That's with $2.92 and $2.34 billion from the first two Avatar films. Fire & Ash just had to add its $760 million total thus far (via BoxOfficeMojo) to the mix and bam: $6 billion. It's a feat that no trilogy is likely to match, and it might not be the only bit of movie history made by Avatar: Fire & Ash in the coming weeks. As it also seems likely the film will hit $1 billion soon, it will make James Cameron the first director to make four $1 billion films in a row.
Elsewhere in cinemas, other movies were releasing, such as Marty Supreme. The Timothee Chalamet film dropped on Christmas Day, but that didn't stop it earning a great deal of cash for an A24 debut. The Josh Safdie-directed flick only has data for its US opening so far, but still it's impressive at $28,291,996. We'll have to see how the film continues to fare in the coming weeks, when people return to a bit of normality after the time void that is the holiday period.