Avatar franchise crosses $6 billion mark as Marty Supreme wins A24 its biggest opening weekend yet

Big Jim's latest trip to Pandora might not have earned $1 billion at the global box office yet, but the third Avatar film has made movie history already, as it has helped the trilogy become the first to earn $6 billion total in theatres.

That's with $2.92 and $2.34 billion from the first two Avatar films. Fire & Ash just had to add its $760 million total thus far (via BoxOfficeMojo) to the mix and bam: $6 billion. It's a feat that no trilogy is likely to match, and it might not be the only bit of movie history made by Avatar: Fire & Ash in the coming weeks. As it also seems likely the film will hit $1 billion soon, it will make James Cameron the first director to make four $1 billion films in a row.

Elsewhere in cinemas, other movies were releasing, such as Marty Supreme. The Timothee Chalamet film dropped on Christmas Day, but that didn't stop it earning a great deal of cash for an A24 debut. The Josh Safdie-directed flick only has data for its US opening so far, but still it's impressive at $28,291,996. We'll have to see how the film continues to fare in the coming weeks, when people return to a bit of normality after the time void that is the holiday period.