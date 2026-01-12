Avatar: Fire & Ash leads global box office weekend, battling with Zootropolis 2 for China

HQ

Another weekend down, another time to see if Big Jim's latest trip to Pandora remains at the top of the global box office. The answer is a resounding yes, as after soaring past the $1 billion mark earlier last week, Avatar: Fire & Ash has picked up another couple of hundred million dollars.

However, as the third Avatar film now sits at an impressive $1.23 billion (via Box Office Mojo), it still has competition halting its box office dominance in one key territory. Namely, China still shows it is fonder of Disney's Zootropolis 2, as it remained at the top of the Chinese box office this past weekend.

We'll have to see if this fondness remains, as Avatar: Fire & Ash still has a way to go before it can reach Zootropolis 2's incredible pull of $1.65 billion. Considering the last two Avatar flicks topped $2 billion as well, it might be the case that even with more than a billion dollars being made in this third outing that Disney doesn't greenlight the fourth movie.