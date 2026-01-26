Avatar: Fire & Ash dethroned at the box office by none other than Chris Pratt's Mercy

HQ

Big Jim's latest billion-dollar earning blockbuster has been defeated - at least in the US - not by another behemoth franchise, but by the Chris Pratt-led critical flop of a drama Mercy. It's the equivalent of a chihuahua taking down a St. Bernard, but that's the movie world we live in.

Avatar: Fire & Ash pulled together around $7 million domestically, while, according to Box Office Mojo, Mercy garnered a release weekend in the US of $11.1 million. Nothing to scream about, but it's being seen as a decent start, considering the poor critical reception and the fact that few moviegoers can make it to cinemas in the US with the cold weather severely affecting many states.

Elsewhere at the box office, we see another big dethroning, as Zootropolis 2 took down Avengers: Endgame to be the number 1 Hollywood movie of all time in China, having earned $632.2 million in the territory thus far.