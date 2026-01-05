Avatar: Fire & Ash continues impressive run at the box office by breaking $1 billion

HQ

The Avatar series is a fascinating one because each film that makes up the wider series tends to have legs during its theatrical run that few can rival. Take Avatar: Fire & Ash as an example. The film opened to a strong debut weekend, but one that was even behind Avatar: Way of Water by a decent margin, however in the weeks that have followed the threequel has continued to smash it in cinemas, raking in hundreds of millions at a time.

Now, as of last week's earnings, it has been confirmed that Avatar: Fire & Ash is a billion dollar earner in cinemas, as it has reached $1.083 billion in cinemas around the world. This is still a long way from the mythical $2 billion marker that both prior Avatar films have reached, but it doesn't look like the film will be slowing down much as of yet.

Earning a further $900 million after several weeks in cinemas already does seem unlikely, but a reasonable guess is that the film will soon begin challenging Zootropolis 2 as 2025's second-biggest movie of the year.

Have you seen Avatar 3 yet and if not, do you intend to head to cinemas to watch it soon?