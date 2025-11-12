Avatar: Fire and Ash's runtime has been revealed, will be longest film in the series yet

HQ

James Cameron is set to give you plenty of bang for the bucks that your Avatar: Fire and Ash cinema ticket will cost you, at least that is if the runtime information for the movie listed on cinemas chains is to be believed.

As per Cinema Express, it's noted that the upcoming third chapter of the sci-fi saga will be its longest to date. Yep, expect to be rooted in your cinema seat for a good while, as it's stated that Avatar: Fire & Ash will last as long as 3 hours and 15 minutes...

This could change a bit depending on how Cameron continues to chop and edit the film ahead of its premiere, but the general consensus is that Avatar: Fire and Ash is going to be a behemoth, both in length and in its likely box office ticket haul too.

For more on Avatar: Fire and Ash, don't miss its latest trailer below and also head over here to listen to Cameron's thoughts on the future of the franchise.